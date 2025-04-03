Four Rising Orioles Stars Who Could Impact Season if Called Up
The Baltimore Orioles are off to a solid start this season despite having some key players out with injuries.
Over the last several years, the Orioles have been able to develop one of the best young cores in baseball. The front office has done an excellent job both drafting and developing players.
Every season, Baltimore is seemingly calling up a top prospect to join the team, and some of them have really hit the ground running.
Now, the franchise will be looking forward to the next wave of top prospects to come up and make an impact.
Here are four players who could be called up by the Orioles this season.
Dylan Beavers
Even though the Orioles have a lot of talent in their lineup, one young hitter who could be poised for a chance is Dylan Beavers. The outfielder was the 33rd overall pick in the 2022 MLB draft, and has performed well in the minors.
In 2024, Beavers slashed .242//.342/.408 with 15 home runs, 54 RBI, and 31 stolen bases. With a good combination of power and speed, the slugger could be a useful piece down the stretch.
Cameron Weston
With pitching being such a hot topic for the Orioles this winter and into the spring, one of their top pitching prospects is right-hander Cameron Weston.
The 24-year-old was solid for Baltimore in the minors last year, totaling a 2.97 ERA. Due to concerns about the starting rotation going forward this season, Weston could get a chance either because of injury or ineffective performance.
Coby Mayo
Even though the talented infield prospect got the call-up last year, his stint in the majors was short-lived. Mayo, unfortunately, didn’t perform well. In 2024, he slashed .098/.196/.098 with just four hits in 41 at-bats.
However, when looking at his minor league stats, he slashed .293 /.372/.592 with 25 home runs and 73 RBI.
While the first trip to the Majors might not have been a great one, Mayo is poised to be a very good hitter at the next level.
Samuel Basallo
Arguably the new top prospect in the system for the Orioles, the talented catcher/first baseman has been a rising star in the minors, and the sky is the limit for him.
Even though he is just 20 years old, a call-up this season feels inevitable based on his performance last year.
In 2024, he slashed .278/.341/.449 with 19 home runs and 65 RBI. Even though he is dealing with some elbow issues to start the year, come summer he could be called up by Baltimore.
However, where he will play will be the big question mark.