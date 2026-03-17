Why the Orioles Rotation Could Emerge as a Surprise Strength in 2026

The Baltimore Orioles were praised this offseason for having one of their best winters in a long time.

They went out and made the big signings and trades they needed to put themselves back in contention for the American League East title. However, one area where fans and analysts lowered their expectations was the Orioles’ lack of a star-level pitching addition this offseason.

The team was connected to names like Framber Valdez, Zac Gallen, and Freddy Peralta, but opted for other options like Chris Bassitt and Shane Baz. This has led many to temper their expectations, with some counting the Orioles out due to their starting rotation. But that may be underselling what this Orioles’ staff could be in 2026.

Why the Orioles starting rotation is better than you think

Trevor Rogers this a.m.: "It’s probably the best command rotation that I’ve been a part of. And then having Bradish at the top of it, his overall stuff and velocity, spin ..he’s going to be huge for us this year.”



Rogers starts opening day, but he and Bradish make quite the 1-2 — Andy Kostka (@afkostka) March 13, 2026

As things stand right now, the Orioles will enter the season with a six-man rotation consisting of Trevor Rogers, Kyle Bradish, Chris Bassitt, Shane Baz, Dean Kremer, and Zach Eflin. It’s a group that features veterans, emerging stars, and real depth.

The two names that garner the most attention are Rogers and Bradish, due to their prior success in the majors. Rogers made his name known throughout the league last season, pitching to a 1.81 ERA over 109.2 innings in 18 starts, with a WHIP of 0.90. He posted a 5.5 bWAR, limited home runs to a minuscule 0.5 HR/9, and finished ninth in American League Cy Young voting despite pitching just a little over half the season.

Bradish at one point looked like the next rising star pitcher in baseball back in 2023, when he pitched to a 2.83 ERA over 168.2 innings and finished fourth in American League Cy Young voting. He carried that same budding ace profile into 2024 before going down with Tommy John surgery in June. Now, with a full year removed from surgery, Bradish is back healthy and has looked like that same dominant pitcher this spring.

Kyle Bradish is the pitcher I am most excited to watch in 2026



He returned in style after recovering from Tommy John surgery with a 2.45 FIP and 29.4 K-BB% across 32.0 innings. He has proven he is healthy enough to start and his slider is still bonkerspic.twitter.com/DgNlpkO9Rj — Thomas Nestico (@TJStats) December 28, 2025

Bradish and Rogers give the Orioles a sneaky 1-2 punch that has the potential to go toe-to-toe with any team’s rotation in the league, especially with their potent offense behind them. But it’s not just those two that make the rotation capable; it’s also the additions of Chris Bassitt and Shane Baz.

Bassitt is entering his 12th Major League season and has consistently been a valuable rotation piece wherever he has gone. The 37-year-old may not be a Cy Young contender like his two fellow teammates, but one thing he will do is go out there and give his team innings. Bassitt has pitched over 170 innings in each of the past four seasons, a trait that is becoming harder to find in today’s game. He will be the steady presence the team will need over the course of 162 games.

Baz was once a top pitching prospect in baseball, with many believing he had all the makings of a frontline starter. But a slew of injuries has derailed him from fully realizing his potential. Last season with the Tampa Bay Rays was his first full year, and while the numbers weren’t pretty — pitching to a 4.87 ERA over 31 starts — it was his first healthy season in the majors. If Baz can build on last season and start to fulfill his potential, the rotation only becomes more dangerous.

Dean Kremer has been a consistent back-end starter, pitching to around a 4.10 ERA for three seasons in a row. He may not be an ace, but the innings he provides will prove valuable in the long run.

The same could be said for Zach Eflin, who has consistently been a solid back-end rotation piece for much of his career and has said in camp that he’s feeling better than he has in a long time.

If things break right, the Orioles’ rotation could be better than many expect in 2026.

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