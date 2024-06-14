Highly-Rated Orioles Prospect Begins Injury Rehab Assignment
One of the Baltimore Orioles’ hottest prospects is back on the field, albeit for the start of a rehab assignment with High-A Aberdeen.
Coby Mayo, a corner infielder who is considered the O’s No. 3 prospect by MLB Pipeline, was the designated hitter for the IronBirds in their game on Thursday against the Hickory Crawdads.
It was his first game since May 16. Mayo went 1-for-2 with a walk and a strikeout before he was removed from the game for a pinch-hitter.
Mayo isn’t working toward a return to the Majors, as he has not made his debut. He was at Triple-A Norfolk when he suffered a fractured rib in a collision with the third-base dugout while tracking down a fly ball.
The fracture shut him down for nearly a month. A return to Norfolk is most likely once he’s proven he’s over the injury.
Before the injury Mayo was making a case for a call-up, though it’s not clear where the Orioles would have put him on a Major League roster where No. 1 prospect Jackson Holliday could only stick for a couple of weeks.
He started the season at Triple-A Norfolk for the first time and in 42 games he was impressive, slashing .291/.359/.605 with 11 doubles, two triples, 13 home runs and 37 RBIs.
He built up to a full-time spot in Norfolk with an impressive 2023, where he split his time between Norfolk and Double-A Bowie. In 140 games he slashed .290/.410/.563/.973 with 29 home runs and 99 RBI.
Mayo was the Orioles’ fourth-round pick in 2020 out of Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla., He wasn’t able to start his pro career until 2021, but now the 22-year-old is closing in on making it to the Majors.
The Orioles have the best minor-league system in the game, with only Holliday and catcher/first baseman Samuel Basallo ahead of Mayo.
Baltimore could also have the American League Rookie of the Year for the second straight year with outfielder Colton Cowser. Gunnar Henderson won the award last year and is tracking toward being a prime candidate to win the AL MVP award.