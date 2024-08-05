Historically Bad Baltimore Orioles Team Finally Has New Company
The 1988 Baltimore Orioles are one of the most famous teams in baseball history, but not in a good way.
Despite having star players like Cal Ripken Jr., Eddie Murray and Fred Lynn on the roster, the Orioles somehow managed to lose their first 21 games of the season -- the worst start in modern MLB history. Manager Cal Ripken Sr. was fired after just six games, but the losing streak continued for another 15 games under new manager Frank Robinson.
Baltimore didn't win its first game of the year until April 29, beating the Chicago White Sox 9-0.
Now, 36 years later, the White Sox and 1988 Orioles are once again intertwined.
Chicago suffered its 20th straight loss on Sunday, falling 13-7 to the Minnesota Twins. It's the third-longest losing streak in MLB history, trailing only the 1961 Philadelphia Phillies (23 games) and the aforementioned Baltimore team.
The White Sox's streak is less surprising, as their roster lacks the star power of the 1988 Orioles, especially following their trade deadline fire sale.
Tommy Pham was the only everyday player with an OPS+ over 100 (101), and he was traded to the St. Louis Cardinals. Chicago also traded their leading home run hitter (Paul DeJong) and former Silver Slugger winner Eloy Jimenez, further depleting the lineup.
The pitching staff has been gutted as well.
Erick Fedde was also sent to the Cardinals, while top relievers Michael Kopech and Tanner Banks were dealt as well.
The White Sox were already bad, and now they've been stripped of what little talent they did have. Beyond Garrett Crochet, there's not many skilled ballplayers left on the South Side.
Chicago is now 27-87 and hasn't won a game after the All-Star Break, getting swept in six straight series. They will try to avoid tying Baltimore's ignominious AL record on Monday night against the Oakland Athletics, who are also in rough shape at 46-67.
Normally, an August game between two last-place teams wouldn't mean anything, but tonight there's history on the line.