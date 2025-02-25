Imitating Shohei Ohtani's Swing Could Help Baltimore Orioles Star Live Up To Hype

During the final week of the season, Jackson Holliday said he was just "messing around" in the cage with Cody Asche when he was mimicking Ohtani's swing.



"It put me in a good position to hit. I was hitting good BP with it. I was like, ‘OK, why not?'"



📰: https://t.co/HgxI81P4lQ pic.twitter.com/W1qEhFN8Or