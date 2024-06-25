Insider Believes Baltimore Orioles Should Trade for Star Due to Mullins’ Struggles
The Baltimore Orioles have dropped a few games recently, going 4-6 over their last 10 games. Considering the past year and a half of production, going 4-6 is now viewed as a disappointment for this team.
Only two games back in the American League East and holding a comfortable lead for a Wild Card spot, the Orioles are in as good of a position as any team in baseball heading into July.
This trade deadline offers some questions for the front office. Will they finally capitalize on their young assets? Does the front office want to continue building their farm system despite having many players with no place to play?
They're all valid questions, but at some point over the next few seasons, Baltimore has to make a decision. With a chance to win a World Series this year, going all out appears to be the right thing to do.
Derailed by injuries on the mound, the expectation is for them to land a few starting pitchers in the next month. Perhaps some starters can step up, but trusting unproven arms typically doesn't end well.
There are also other areas they can improve in, including center field. Cedric Mullins has struggled and hasn't been the same player since the 2021 season.
Once a big piece of this organizations future, they could look to replace the left-hander.
Mike Petriello of MLB.com listed 10 teams that could target Luis Robert Jr., including the Orioles. His reasoning for trading for Robert is due to Mullins' below-average play.
"Because Cedric Mullins’ 2021 feels so, so far away. Three years ago, Mullins had a breakout 30/30 season, positioning himself as a leader as the Orioles turned their franchise around.
"But he’s hit only 37 homers in the last three seasons combined, and after being a league-average hitter in 2022 and ’23, he’s hitting just .208/.253/.357 this season. He’s been one of the weakest hitters in the sport, and Robert could turn a very good offense into a great one by improving the one spot that has been unproductive."
While Robert would be an excellent addition, the price is something they'll have to think about. That price, however, might be worth it for many reasons, especially since he's still just 26-years-old.
The right-handed outfielder has had a tough 2024 campaign, slashing .198/.284/.484. He's dealt with some injuries during the season, and previous statistics indicate that he's much better than he's currently playing. If he returns to form, the lineup would have a strong argument to be the best in baseball.