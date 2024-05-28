Jackson Holliday Reveals Feelings Over Baltimore Orioles Demotion
The baseball world had the opportunity to watch Jackson Holliday make his debut in April. However, a 2-34 stretch quickly sent the Baltimore Orioles top prospect back to the minors.
Slashing .059/.111/.059 with 18 strikeouts and just two walks, Holliday didn't look as ready as many believed he might be. Despite the struggles, it's impossible to judge anyone over 34 at-bats. The next time the Orioles call him up, there's a great chance he's going to be the player everyone expects him to be, which is someone who can swing the bat at the highest of levels.
Baltimore sent him down to get his confidence and find himself at the dish. He struggled when he returned to Triple-A, but has since started to turn it around. The 20-year-old has at least one hit in each of his last four games, an encouraging sign.
Getting demoted is tough for anyone, especially a young player who was expected to be a star the moment he came up. However, acting like a professional just as he always does, Holliday understands he needs to be present.
The Texas native spoke about his situation, having the following to say, according to Tommy Cassell of Telegram & Gazette.
“It’s a little bit unfortunate, but to be able to come down here and kind of relax and work on things and be able to go back up there and compete at a high level and help impact the team is kind of the way that I’m looking at it,” Holliday said. “I mean, obviously, this isn’t where I want to be, I want to be in the big leagues. But just trying to be present and be where my feet are.”
It's uncertain when the big league club will call him up. The Orioles have struggled a bit recently, going 6-4 in their last 10 games. While six wins in 10 games would be good for the majority of teams in baseball, it's not exactly what Baltimore has been used to in the past year and a half.
For now, Holliday will continue to grind in the minors, searching for his next opportunity.