MLB Insider Weighs in on Possible Baltimore Orioles Trade for Garrett Crochet
Over the last couple of weeks, the Baltimore Orioles have been heavily connected to a potential blockbuster trade for a starting pitcher.
Of course, the player who is being referred to here is Chicago White Sox starter Garrett Crochet.
The 25-year-old left-hander has put together an impressive season in 2024. He has shown off the potential of being a possible ace. If he were traded to the Orioles, he would instantly improve their chances of winning a World Series this season.
FanSided has suggested a possible trade that would send Crochet to Baltimore. They have a trade idea proposed that would send Crochet to the Orioles in exchange for Samuel Basallo, Connor Norby, and Chayce McDermott. Clearly, Baltimore would be giving up a lot.
MLB insider Robert Murray chimed in with his thoughts on the trade idea.
"I think this trade makes sense for the Orioles and White Sox. For the Orioles, it would give them another long-term solution in the rotation. For the White Sox, it would add a long-term option behind the plate in Basallo, a talented young infielder in Norby, and another high-upside arm in McDermott. The Orioles have a recent history of making these types of trades, acquiring Corbin Burnes before the season. But Burnes was more of a known commodity while Crochet, while having a breakout season, comes with questions about how many more starts he could make this season (105.1 innings pitched this year; 73 innings thrown combined from 2020-2023)."
During the 2024 season thus far, Crochet has started in 19 games. He has gone 6-6 in those outings to go along with a 3.08 ERA, a 0.97 WHIP, a 6.3 K/BB ratio, and 105-1 innings pitched.
What makes Crochet an even more intriguing target for the Orioles is the fact that he has at least two more years left on his contract following the 2024 campaign.
Baltimore needs to pursue players who can help them win this year, but fit their timeline. The Orioles are expected to be legitimate contenders for years to come. Crochet would help them towards that goal.
Expect to see a lot more rumors come out about Baltimore ahead of the deadline. Crochet is likely to be connected to quite a few of them.