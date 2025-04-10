MLB Reliever Says Orioles Superstar Overlooked in Latest Player Rankings
Baltimore Orioles shortstop Gunnar Henderson wasted no time cementing his status as one of the best players in baseball.
A second-round pick in the 2019 MLB Draft, he was soon there after one of the most highly regarded youngsters in the game. By 2023, he was unanimously viewed as the No. 1 prospect in the sport.
In no time flat, he proved that lofty ranking to be worthwhile.
During his first full season as a Major Leaguer, in 2023, he won the American League Rookie of the Year Award with a .255/.325/.489 slash line, hitting 28 home runs with 29 doubles and nine triples. He drove in 82 runs and stole 10 bases.
In addition to the ROY, he finished eighth in the MVP voting and won the Silver Slugger Award.
What Henderson had planned for an encore was even more impressive than what he accomplished as a rookie.
He had a .281/.364/.529 slash line, setting career highs across the board with 118 runs scored, 177 hits, 31 doubles, 37 home runs, 92 RBI and 21 stolen bases.
That was enough for him to be named to the AL All-Star Team for the first time in his career and he finished fourth in the MVP voting behind Aaron Judge of the New York Yankees, Bobby Witt Jr. of the Kansas City Royals and Judge’s teammate, Juan Soto.
There is certainly no denying that he is one of the best players in baseball, regardless of position.
The panel of over 60 MLB experts over at ESPN would agree, as they placed Henderson at No. 14 in the top 100 player rankings.
Certainly an impressive spot to land, but in the opinion of former Yankees relief pitcher Adam Ottavino, it is too low.
"I would have Gunnar [Henderson] higher than some of these others because of overall impact,” the veteran said via ESPN, as he would give the edge to players who possessed a wider range of skills.
There are four designated hitters and first basemen: Yordan Alvarez of the Houston Astros, Bryce Harper of the Philadelphia Phillies, Freddie Freeman of the Los Angeles Dodgers and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. of the Toronto Blue Jays. ranked ahead of him, whom Ottavino could be making reference to.
Based on the rankings, Henderson is the third best shortstop in the game as well. Witt came in at No. 2 overall and Mookie Betts of the Dodgers is No. 3.
Still only 23 years old and entering his third full Major League campaign, Henderson will no doubt continue making his way up the rankings as one of the brightest young stars in the game.