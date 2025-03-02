Multiple Notable Baltimore Orioles Players Are Out of Options This Season
This feels like the season for the Baltimore Orioles where the majority of the pieces they got from undergoing their teardown rebuild will be starring for them at the Major League level.
It's really come in two waves, and if everything goes right, there could be a third.
The first wave was the arrival of Adley Rutschman followed by Gunnar Henderson, two of the brightest young stars in the game who have been the key reason why the Orioles are now on the map. Jordan Westburg, Kyle Bradish and Grayson Rodriguez would also fall into this group.
The second consists of Colton Cowser, Jackson Holliday, Heston Kjerstad and Coby Mayo.
Cowser was AL Rookie of the Year runner-up in 2024, so he is further along than the other three, but Holliday is expected to take a major step forward this season, Kjerstad will finally get his long-awaited playing time and Mayo is going to get some more reps, as well.
Cade Povich could join this wave, too, if he is able to make an impact this year.
Because of all the youth, Baltimore doesn't have much to worry about when it comes to roster flexibility, but Darragh McDonald of MLB Trade Rumors points out there are still five notable players who are out of options this season.
-Bryan Baker, RP
-Roansy Contreras, SP/RP
-Cionel Perez, RP
-Albert Suárez, SP/RP
-Ramon Urias, IF
Ramon Urias is the most interesting one on this list.
He has performed well during his time with the Orioles, and with his ability to play multiple positions defensively, it doesn't seem like skipper Brandon Hyde or general manager Mike Elias would designate him for assignment.
But the situation with Mayo also complicates things.
At some point, they have to play their star prospect more often, and that could result in Urias getting less time, especially if the 117 OPS+ he produced in 2024 was an outlier and he goes back to being around the league average with the bat in his hand.
The four pitchers are also interesting.
Reports have come out that Baltimore is stretching Roansy Contreras out during spring training with the idea of him being a starting pitcher to provide some depth.
That could benefit him, but with an already full rotation and bullpen, the chances he breaks camp on the Opening Day roster are slim, meaning they could be forced to designate him for assignment again which would open him up to waivers.
Albert Suarez and Cionel Perez don't seem to be in danger of not having a place in the bullpen, but with Felix Bautista back, that tightens things up in that unit which could mean the leash is shorter for poor performance.
Bryan Baker is the most likely DFA candidate out of this group because the relief staff is so full.