New Orioles Pitcher Tomoyuki Sugano 'Excited' to Compete Against AL East Foes
It's not easy competing in the AL East division, and for the Baltimore Orioles, that has especially been the case over the years with them getting outspent by the big-market teams they have to clash with for a playoff spot.
But, the tables have turned a bit in the Orioles' favor.
After undergoing a teardown rebuild, they are clearly out of it with their top prospects virtually all turning into stars or key contributors, and multiple others on the verge of reaching The Show.
Baltimore still has some holes, and to continue finishing at the top of the division, they need to add players who are going to help them achieve their goal of winning a World Series.
Someone they felt could do that is Tomoyuki Sugano.
The Japanese star is coming over at 35 years old after being one of the best players in Nippon Professional Baseball over the course of his 12 professional seasons, and following his third Central League MVP Award this past campaign, he still has a lot left in the tank.
The Orioles are banking on that translating to the MLB, and while some players might be intimidated coming over the United States to compete against the best players in the world, that's not the case for Sugano.
"I'm very excited to play in such a competitive division against great teams, great franchise and great history. I've also played for a great franchise with a huge history and successful history with the Tokyo Giants, so it's a great fit for me. I'm really looking forward to competing in that division and in the league in general," he said in a statement via VC Sports Group agent Shawn Novak that was relayed by Roch Kubatko of MASN.
That's a great mentality to have, and one that is definitely needed.
Sugano has accomplished just about everything there is to do in Japan, winning those aforementioned three MVP Awards, two Eiji Sawamura Awards given to the top pitcher each year, a Triple Crown, pitching a no-hitter, and being selected to eight NPB All-Star teams among other impressive feats.
If he is able to perform the way he did in Nippon Professional Baseball, this could be one of the biggest steals of the offseason.