Orioles Gave Their Starting Pitcher a 'Beer Shower' After His First Major League Win
The Baltimore Orioles desperately needed a win on Saturday.
Entering the contest on a three-game losing streak, this wasn't a "must win" by any means since it's so early in the season, but things needed to get turned around with their record under .500.
Knowing that, Tomoyuki Sugano had the opportunity to execute something that top-end starting pitchers do; stopping the skid by getting his team back on track.
Doing so wasn't a given, though.
The Japanese veteran gave up two earned runs in his first Major League outing, only getting through four innings where he struck out one and walked two.
Sugano was much better in this one, pitching 5.1 innings of one-run ball to go along with four strikeouts and a walk.
"I just thought he looked way more comfortable ... Just really good command like he had in spring training of all of his pitches. Really good split. Fastball command was there. All pitches. Being able to throw anything in any count and keep guys off balance. I thought he was absolutely outstanding today," manager Brandon Hyde said, per Roch Kubatko of MASN.
His performance also earned him his first MLB win, and with that came the clubhouse celebration.
"Typically in Japan, the beer shower only happens when you win the championship. I was really happy to get that treatment. It made me feel like I want to succeed even more," Sugano said via interpreter Yuto Sakurai.
Gary Sanchez was behind the plate for the Orioles, and as a newcomer in his own right having signed a contract this offseason, he helped his pitcher by driving in two runs to give Sugano his first taste of success in the Majors.
"Well, he's a veteran in Japan but he's a rookie here in the States even though he's 35 years old, so it's a joy that all the teams share whenever a guy comes over and he gets his first major league win. That was a lot of fun today," the veteran catcher stated.
Sugano was happy with the beer shower after this win, but he's eyeing many more with the expectation that some will also come in October.
"Obviously, I'm not here to win one game in the major leagues. I'm here to win day to day and, ultimately, get the championship," he said.