Orioles Make Trade To Acquire Interesting Reliever Who Bolsters Bullen Unit
The Baltimore Orioles were confident about their bullpen heading into 2025.
Mike Elias overhauled that unit prior to the trade deadline last year, acquiring both Seranthony Dominguez and Gregory Soto from the Philadelphia Phillies in separate deals. That duo was retained this past offseason, giving the team two flamethrowers alongside the returning Felix Bautista.
Not stopping there, one of the more notable winter signings was veteran reliever Andrew Kittredge.
Unfortunately, like has been the case regarding the Orioles' pitching staff the past two years, Kittredge is on the shelf to start the season after picking up a spring injury.
While his absence won't derail Baltimore, it does take someone out of the equation who was expected to have a large role with his new team.
Elias decided to make another trade to bolster their bullpen unit, acquiring Cody Poteet from the Chicago Cubs in exchange for cash considerations, per Jesse Rogers of ESPN.
They optioned him to Triple-A Norfolk.
Poteet was in the news this winter because he was the return for the Cubs in the Cody Bellinger trade that shipped the former MVP to the New York Yankees. While that deal was more of a salary dump than anything, there was a chance the right-hander made the roster and had a role. But ahead of domestic Opening Day for Chicago, they designated him for assignment.
The Orioles, like they have done so often under Elias, are buying low on a pitcher who has a career ERA of 3.80 across his 24 Major League outings and 13 starts, sitting with an ERA+ of 110 over 83 innings of work.
At 30 years old, Poteet likely won't be a difference maker for Baltimore, but he gives them another option who has big league experience they can turn to during the course of the long season.