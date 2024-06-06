Orioles MVP Candidate Projected To Be Voted Starter In All-Star Game
The Baltimore Orioles are one of the best teams in baseball and boast one of the best rosters in the game.
The Orioles’ starting lineup is filled with young stars, some of which have only scratched the surface of their talent and production.
On Wednesday voting opened for the MLB All-Star Game, which is set to be played at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas, on July 16. The game will pit the best from the American League against the best from the National League at the home of the Texas Rangers.
Orioles on the All-Star Game ballot include first baseman Ryan Mountcastle, second baseman Jorge Mateo, third baseman Jordan Westburg, shortstop Gunnar Henderson, catcher Adley Rutschman, outfielders Colton Cowser, Cedric Mullins and Anthony Santander, and designated hitter Ryan O’Hearn.
For the next few weeks fans will determine who will be in the starting lineup for the AL and NIL. CBSSports.com writer Matt Snyder provided his ballot for both leagues after one-third of the season is complete and one Orioles position player made the cut.
That player was Henderson, who is putting together an MVP-quality season just a year after he was named AL Rookie of the Year.
Through his first 60 games Henderson is slashing .265/.367/.583/.950 with 19 home runs and 42 RBI. He has led the league in home runs for a good portion of the season.
Henderson, the 22-year-old left-handed hitter, is coming off a 2023 in which he batted .255 with 28 home runs and 82 RBI to not only earn Rookie of the Year but also claim a Silver Slugger and finish eighth in MVP voting.
He likely won’t be the only Baltimore player at the All-Star Game. But, for now, he’s the only one CBS Sports is projecting that will make the game as part of the fan ballot. If he ends up being the only one, the rest would be selected as reserves.
Phase 1 of All-Star Game voting ends on June 27. Fans can vote up to five times per day at MLB.com, the 30 team sites and the MLB app.
The top two vote-getters at each position and the top six outfielders will be unveiled at 6 p.m. June 27 on MLB Network. The leading vote-getter in each league will be an automatic selection to each team.
The other top vote-getters advance to Phase 2, with voting set for June 30-July 3. The winners at each position, along with the top three outfielders, will be revealed on July 3.
Pitchers and reserves are determined by a player ballot and the Commissioner’s office. The complete roster will be announced on July 7.