Orioles Named Trade Deadline Fit for Three Intriguing Starting Pitchers
If the Baltimore Orioles are going to avoid a fire sale this season, then the team needs to keep stacking wins to close out June and during the month of July.
While they are 10 games under .500 and 11 back from first in the AL East right now, they only trail the final Wild Card spot by six games, giving them an avenue to make the playoffs despite the fact that it looked like this campaign was all but over.
For that to happen, though, the Orioles are going to need more from their starting rotation.
Ranked 28th in Major League Baseball with a 5.23 ERA, that won't be good enough for to get them into the playoffs, let alone give them a chance to do damage if they do make it.
The odds of Baltimore actually buying are slim, however, if they do decide to push more of their chips into the center of the table, then Mark Feinsand of MLB.com listed three starting pitchers as trade fits for the Orioles ahead of the deadline.
In his piece that highlights 14 prime trade candidates, the insider listed Tyler Anderson of the Los Angeles Angles, Freddy Peralta of the Milwaukee Brewers and Zack Littell of the Tampa Bay Rays as three players who could be targets.
Out of that trio, Peralta would probably be the best fit just because he's not a rental.
With an $8 million club option for the 2026 season, that would give Baltimore some security heading into next year considering both Tomoyuki Sugano and Charlie Morton are coming off the books at the end of this campaign.
While Peralta would likely cost more to acquire than Anderson and Littell because they are rentals, the Orioles would at least not be giving up assets for just half of a year when it's not guaranteed they are going to be playing in October.
For more Orioles news, head over to Orioles On SI.