Orioles Officially Finalize 2025 Opening Day Roster Against Blue Jays
The Baltimore Orioles are ready to get the 2025 season underway.
They possess a roster that has some of the biggest upside in all of Major League Baseball when taking into account the ceilings of multiple players on the team. But when that potential might be realized is the question everyone has about this Orioles group.
Injuries haven't helped the situation, either.
Down Grayson Rodriguez for the first part of the year after already being without Kyle Bradish and Tyler Wells, this is a rotation that is facing challenges before the first game of the season.
Speaking of which, Baltimore officially finalized their 26-man roster ahead of their opener against the Toronto Blue Jays, and while many decisions were already known, the injury that Gunnar Henderson picked up during camp that will start him on the injured list caused the organization to go with some secondary options.
Coby Mayo was not in those plans, though.
The slugging top prospect will start his year with Triple-A Norfolk, a move he wasn't too fond of when that decision was relayed to him.
How this Orioles group peforms during a critical early part of the season will be seen.
Other transactions announced on included:
-Placed Gunnar Henderson on 10-day injured list with right intercostal sprain
-Placed Andrew Kittredge on 15-day injured list with left knee debridement
-Placed Chayce McDermott on 15-day injured list with right lat strain
-Placed Grayson Rodriguez on 15-day injured list with right elbow inflammation
-Placed Trevor Rogers on 15-day injured list with right knee subluxation
-Placed Kyle Bradish on 60-day injured list
-Placed Tyler Wells on 60-day injured list
-Livan Soto reassigned to Triple-A Norfolk
-Matt Bowman outrighted to Triple-A Norfolk
-Roansy Contreras designated for assignment
All injured list transactions retroactive to March 24
Baltimore Orioles Opening Day Roster
Starting Pitchers (5): Zach Eflin, Dean Kremer, Charlie Morton, Cade Povich, Tomouki Sugano
Relievers (8): Keegan Akin, Bryan Baker, Felix Bautista, Yennier Cano, Seranthony Dominguez, Cionel Perez, Gregory Soto, Albert Suarez
Catchers (2): Adley Rutschman, Gary Sanchez
Infielders (6): Jackson Holliday, Jorge Mateo, Ryan Mountcastle, Ryan O'Hearn, Ramon Urias, Jordan Westburg
Outfielders (5): Colton Cowser, Heston Kjerstad, Ramon Laureano, Cedric Mullins, Tyler O'Neill