Orioles on Pace to Become Worst Hitting Team of Century Against Left-Handed Pitching

Sandy Koufax in 1963 posted a 1.88 ERA, 0.875 WHIP, 10.7 bWAR and was named the NL’s Cy Young and MVP.



MLB hitters posted a .501 OPS off Koufax that year. Orioles hitters this season have a .501 OPS vs. LHP.



The Orioles are making every LHP they face look like Sandy Koufax.