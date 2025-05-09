Orioles Players Starting To Feel Pressure About Getting Season on Track
The Baltimore Orioles lost their fifth game in a row on Thursday.
They are 10 games under .500 and only the Chicago White Sox have a worse record in the American League entering play on Friday.
It has been a struggle for this group that had high hopes coming into the season.
Throughout April, it was easy to point to the fact that it was still early in the 2025 campaign and things could eventually turn around. However, while the calendar hasn't hit the dog days of summer yet, the fact that this Orioles team hasn't showed anything to this point that suggests they are a contender is a major cause for concern.
And the players are starting to feel it.
"We gotta start winning some games here soon," Ryan Mountcastle said, per Roch Kubatko of MASN.
The old saying goes divisions can't be won early in the season but they can be lost, and right now, Baltimore is toeing the line of being out of the picture in the AL East already.
Sitting 7.5 games out of first place, the Orioles are facing a massive uphill battle.
Nothing is going right for this squad right now, and while much of that is due to self-inflicted wounds by not pitching well and not coming through when the offense has a chance to score runs, the injuries that have already mounted don't help, either.
Baltimore still has to find a way to overcome that, though.
Major League Baseball won't give the Orioles extra wins or a spot in the playoffs just because players were hurt.
They have to perform with the group that is available.
Is that version good enough to get hot and make a run?
Heston Kjerstad thinks so.
"Losing is not fun. Really disappointing. We got a better club than that and can definitely play better baseball," he stated.
Baltimore has an opportunity to get things started against the Los Angeles Angels on Friday, a series they have to win if they want to have any hope of turning things around.