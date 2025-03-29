Orioles Predicted To Sign Elite Starting Pitcher To $182 Million Deal
With the season underway for the Baltimore Orioles, some concerns have already emerged about their starting rotation.
Going into the campaign, the Orioles figured to be one of the best teams in the American League once again, but there were questions about the staff after they lost Corbin Burnes in free agency and didn't do an adequate job to replace him.
Until proven otherwise, the rotation is going to be scrutinized, and they might have to look toward the trade market at some point this year to strengthen it.
However, when looking ahead, Jim Bowden of The Athletic (subscription required) recently predicted Baltimore would make a splash in free agency by signing Michael King from the San Diego Padres.
“Michael King signs with the Orioles after agreeing to terms on a five-year, $182 million free-agent contract.”
The talented right-hander would be an excellent addition, and he is projected to be one of the best pitchers available next winter.
King made the switch from being a reliever to a starter for the New York Yankees in 2023 and performed very well. While he did work out of the bullpen some as well, he totaled a 2.75 ERA.
The performance of King was so good that he ended up being the centerpiece in the trade that brought Juan Soto to the Yankees.
In his first year as a full-time starter for the Padres, the 29-year-old totaled a 13-9 record and 2.95 ERA. It was a great campaign for King and the future appears to be very bright for him in that role.
Adding that caliber of pitcher would instantly be the ace of the staff for the Orioles.
Currently, Grayson Rodriguez projects to be the top pitcher in the rotation, but he has had a hard time staying healthy and has begun his season on the injured list.
Since Baltimore has such a strong core of hitters in their lineup, the starting rotation feels like it could hold them back this year.
While Bowden predicts the Orioles will sign King in the upcoming offseason, they could also decide to trade for him ahead of the dedline.
Both him and Dylan Cease have been mentioned frequently in trade rumors, with San Diego seemingly looking to cut costs.