Orioles Reveal Upcoming New Videoboard Upgrades at Camden Yards
The Baltimore Orioles are making some major upgrades to the fan experience at Camden Yards, according to an announcement from the team.
On Tuesday afternoon, the Orioles revealed concept pictures of some huge changes that will include a massive new center field videoboard, a right field wall display and an upper deck and club level ribbon boards.
A story on the team's official website breaks everything down in detail, including the announcement of the official approval. It shares how large the new boards are going to be and the fact that they will be coming to the stadium after this year during the 2026 season.
"The new center field videoboard will be two and a half times larger than the existing videoboard, making it the 12th largest videoboard among Major League Baseball stadiums," the announcement says. "In total, there will be 1,125 feet of new ribbon board and 16,681,456 new pixels added throughout Camden Yards, all featuring 4K resolution."
The center field videoboard is going to be 7,466 square feet and the right field wall display will be 1,333 square feet, shown in the pictures to highlight the changes that are coming to the ballpark.
Camden Yards consistently ranks as one of the best stadiums in all of baseball and is one of the most popular places for fans from across the country to visit.
Whether or not new scoreboards have an impact on this remains to be seen, but it seems the organization is committed to keeping Baltimore as one of the premiere destinations in all of baseball.
Construction on the enhancements once this season concludes and is expected to be done by Opening Day of the 2026 season.