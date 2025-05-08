Orioles Star Zach Eflin Likely to Make Return to Mound in Finale Against Angels
The pitching-needy Baltimore Orioles are likely to get a key member of their starting rotation back in the coming days.
Speaking with the media on Thursday, manager Brandon Hyde told MLB.com beat reporter Jake Rill that ace Zach Eflin would "more than likely" pitch Sunday's series finale against the Los Angeles Angels.
Eflin earned the Opening Day start for the Orioles, picking up a win over the Toronto Blue Jays.
The veteran righty went on to make two more starts before landing on the injured list with what he described as shoulder fatigue.
Eflin left his start against the Boston Red Sox as a precautionary measure, and it became clear that the worst had been avoided in the following days.
The 31-year-old Florida native made one rehab start with High-A Aberdeen in which he went four shutout innings while striking out four and allowing two hits and two walks.
In his three appearances to this point in the season with Baltimore, Eflin owns a 3.00 ERA and a 2-1 record.
The Orioles acquired Eflin at last season's trade deadline in a deal with the Tampa Bay Rays, and he's done nothing but excel in orange and black ever since.
It is not clear at this time which member of Baltimore's rotation Eflin will be replacing, though his turn lines up with that of rookie Cade Povich, who struggled again in a loss to the Minnesota Twins on Tuesday.
Povich is 1-3 with a 5.55 ERA as the Orioles rank 28th in MLB in starting rotation ERA with a mark of 5.77.