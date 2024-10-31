Orioles Trade for Oakland Athletics Outfielder in First Notable Roster Move
The calendar hadn't changed from the month of October before the Baltimore Orioles were already making changes to their organization following another early exit in the playoffs.
General manager Mike Elias was busy altering different departments of this team, including making some changes on the offensive coaching staff, but with the World Series officially ending on Oct. 30, he could turn his attention to roster decisions.
The Orioles wasted no time in making their first notable move of the offseason.
According to their own social media account, they announced the acquisition of Oakland Athletics outfielder Daz Cameron in exchange for cash considerations.
Once taken 37th overall by the Houston Astros in the 2015 MLB draft, he was a featured part of the package sent to the Detroit Tigers that netted them Justin Verlander.
He immediately was considered a top 10 prospect in the Tigers' pipeline, peaking at No. 5 in 2019 before he made his Major League debut a year later.
But things didn't quite click for Cameron.
In 73 games and across 224 at-bats, he slashed .201/.266/.330 with five homers and 24 RBI that put his OPS+ 33 points below the league average. With a defensive bWAR that was negative, he ultimately was placed on waivers after the 2022 season where he was claimed by Baltimore.
He played the entire 2023 campaign with the Orioles' Triple-A affiliate, opting to hit free agency after the year where he signed with the Athletics and eventually played in 66 games this past season.
Cameron certainly isn't someone who is going to replace the production left behind by Anthony Santander, but only giving up cash considerations to acquire someone with Major League experience and who was a top prospect at one point in his career is a savvy move Elias has executed during his tenure thus far.