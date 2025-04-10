Orioles Veteran Has Stellar Debut in First Game Action Ramp Up of Season
The Baltimore Orioles are in desperate need of some help with their pitching staff since injuries have decimated their depth.
Their presumed ace coming into the year, Grayson Rodriguez, began the year on the injured list. Kyle Bradish and Tyler Wells were already there as they recover from injuries suffered in 2024.
Trevor Rogers was hurt over the offseason and Chayce McDermott was hurt during spring training as the injured list was full heading into the regular season.
Albert Suarez and Zach Eflin, their Opening Day starter, have since joined them on the sidelines, getting injured during the regular season.
The Orioles desperately need some help and some is going to be on the way, hopefully by the end of the month, in the form of veteran Kyle Gibson.
Signed to a one-year, $5.25 million deal near the end of spring training, it was surprising that he was still available in free agency. He was one of the better starting pitchers available this winter, but his market never developed.
As a result of the late signing, he was never going to be ready for Opening Day as he needed to be stretched out to make Major League starts.
That process took another step in the right direction on Thursday afternoon, as he made his debut with the Triple-A Norfolk Tides.
Gibson was excellent, working 3.1 innings and allowing only three hits and zero walks, resulting in zero runs being scored against him. He also had four strikeouts.
47 pitches were thrown, which unfortunately means he will need multiple more starts in the minor leagues before he is ready to help out the Big League rotation. But it is encouraging to see him performing so well out of the gate in his first game action of the year.
When he is ready to join the team, he will likely slot in near the top of the rotation. At this stage of his career, he isn’t an ace, but he can be a solid innings-eater.
Most importantly, he has proven to be very durable, something that cannot be said about most of the Baltimore rotation.
Gibson has made at least 29 starts in seven consecutive 162-game campaigns. Since becoming a regular in a Major League rotation, he has never made fewer than 25 starts in a single season that was 162 games long.
That is the kind of reliability the Orioles need more of if they are going to get their season on track.