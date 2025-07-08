Orioles Veteran Preparing for Bullpen Session After Lengthy Shoulder Setback
The Baltimore Orioles are having a pretty difficult time when it comes to building any momentum and finding their stride this season. One of the most notable reasons behind that is injuries.
As compared to 2024, they have had an exceptional number of setbacks pile up all year long.
The pitching core has been one of the most decimated positions on the entire roster, a group which did not have an exceptional amount of high-end talent to begin with.
On a positive note, though, more of these injured players are coming back by the day, as many of their IL timelines expire and they recover from their respective ailments.
One such example is pitcher Albert Suárez, who has spent all but one game on the injured list during the 2025 campaign due to shoulder inflammation.
According to a report from Jake Rill of MLB.com, the starter will be looking to start a bullpen session sometime later this week and has been continuing to play catch recently.
This would be a huge positive for the Orioles, as Suárez has experience both as a starter and a reliever, and while the preparation was for him to be the latter throughout 2025, he could end up playing wherever the team decides they need him.
In 2024, he started 24 of his 32 appearances, posting a 3.70 ERA, 1.294 WHIP and 108 strikeouts to 43 walks in 133.2 innings pitched.
Over the course of his season, it was made clear that he is a strong pitcher who improves over the course of the year. While the injury may push him back a bit, hopefully he can come back as strong as ever and help out the rotation.
