Pair of Baltimore Orioles Sunday Games Headed to New TV Home
The Baltimore Orioles are set to play two games against American League East rivals as part of the MLB Sunday Leadoff package, which is moving to Roku starting this weekend.
MLB announced the new deal on Monday, as 18 Sunday morning games that were set to be broadcast by Peacock will now be broadcast by the free streaming service.
The Orioles will get a pair of games, both of which will be in Baltimore. The first is set for July 14 against the New York Yankees, the final game before the All-Star Break, and is set for 11:35 a.m. eastern.
The second is set for Sept. 8 and will see Baltimore host the Tampa Bay Rays at 12:05 p.m.
The Orioles are coming off winning the American League East last season and entering this week’s action are among the best teams in baseball. Both matchups could be critical to determining whether Baltimore is able to defend its division title.
For the past two seasons the Sunday Leadoff package has been on Peacock, a paid streaming service that was part of NBC. But, as The Athletic reported, the two sides were far apart on a new contract. MLB was reportedly looking for $30 million per year while NBC was offering $10 million.
The terms of the new deal with Roku have not been disclosed. But it is a multi-year contract.
Both Orioles games will be exclusive to Roku and will not be broadcast by MASN. But, the games will also be available on MLB.tv without blackout restrictions.
Roku will also feature an all-new MLB Zone to help baseball fans discover live and upcoming games, nightly recaps, highlights and a fully programmed MLB FAST channel.