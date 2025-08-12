Predicting how this Orioles star will finish the season
As expected after being sellers at the trade deadline, the losses are starting to pile up for the Baltimore Orioles.
Regardless of the ensuing defeats, the deadline fire sale will be the right decision long-term. The Orioles were able to restock a farm system that was starting to head in the wrong direction after calling up numerous young players the last couple of years. There is still a lot of young talent on the roster, and plenty of reason to be optimistic that the team could turn around in 2026.
One of the main issues that plagued Baltimore from the start of the campaign was the starting rotation being injured and ineffective. That certainly played a significant part in their struggles, but the offense also wasn’t helping pick up the slack.
And one of the main culprits for the slow start was arguably the best player on the team: star shortstop Gunnar Henderson.
The 2025 campaign didn’t get off to a positive start for the 24-year-old. He missed time in spring training, started the season on the injured list, and merely slashed .228/.268/.413 with just three home runs and five RBI in April. Henderson was still clearly working his way back into baseball shape, and the months to follow proved that.
Will Henderson Find His Power?
Since the poor start, Henderson has recorded an OPS over .800 in every following month. June was arguably the best month of the year for the talented slugger, slashing .326/.418/.484 with three home runs and 14 RBI.
This was noted by Kiley McDaniel of ESPN recently wrote about what to expect from Orioles star Gunnar Henderson the rest of the way.
“He has established himself as one of the best infielders in the game, even if his 2024 numbers look like an outlier season. However, I expect his numbers to tick up in the last month-plus of the 2025 season.”
What has been interesting to note is the significant drop in power from 2024 to 2025. Last year, Henderson had a fantastic season by totaling 37 home runs. Barring a crazy end to the season, he isn’t going to come close to that number. While he still has a solid .466 slugging percentage right now, it’s a big drop from the .529 slugging of last campaign.
Over the next month and a half, it will be interesting to see how Henderson can finish off the season. He has the potential to be one of the best shortstops in the league, and had already proven himself as such over his first two seasons. The Orioles would surely like to see him find a bit more of the power that made him a blossoming superstar and the face of the franchise for years to come.