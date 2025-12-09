Orioles’ Gunnar Henderson named to Team USA for WBC

The Baltimore Orioles will have their superstar represent Team USA in the World Baseball Classic this spring.

It was announced on Tuesday by Team USA manager Mark DeRosa that shortstop Gunnar Henderson will be a member of the USA squad in the upcoming 2026 WBC. It will be the first time Henderson plays in the tournament.

The other players that were selected along with Henderson were Phillies designated hitter Kyle Schwarber, infielder Brice Turang of the Milwaukee Brewers and catcher Will Smith of the Los Angeles Dodgers. Previously confirmed players for Team USA include outfielders Aaron Judge, Pete Crow-Armstrong and Corbin Carroll, catcher Cal Raleigh, shortstop Bobby Witt Jr., and pitchers Paul Skenes and Matthew Boyd.

Since making his major league debut towards the end of the 2022 season, Henderson has become one of the game's premier shortstops. After batting .258 with four home runs and 18 RBI in a 34-game cup-of-coffee in 2022, the now 24-year-old burst onto the scene the following season.

During his first full season in the big leagues in 2023, Henderson slashed .255/.325/.489 with 28 home runs, 82 RBI and an OPS of .814 in 150 games. Henderson's great first season earned him the American League Rookie of the Year Award and the AL Silver Slugger Award for utility players.

Henderson followed up his breakout rookie campaign with an even stronger season in 2024. The star shortstop was named the AL Player of the Month for March/April after batting .291/.356/.624 with 10 home runs, 24 RBI and six stolen bases to begin the year. Henderson wound up being selected to his first career All-Star Game and Home Run Derby, and went on to finish the 2024 campaign batting .281/.364/.529 with 37 home runs, 92 RBI and an OPS of .893 (all career-highs) in 159 games.

Although the O's failed to make the playoffs this past season, Henderson was still a bright spot for the ballclub. His numbers did drop from the previous season as he only slugged 17 home runs, drove in 68, and posted a .787 OPS (all career-lows); nonetheless, he set career-highs with 34 doubles and 30 stolen bases in 154 games played.

Henderson will now have the opportunity to represent the USA in the WBC, which came up just short in 2023, finishing second to Japan. Team USA will play its first game of the tournament on March 6 against Brazil and will look to claim its second WBC title, having previously won the tournament in 2017.

