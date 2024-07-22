Proposed Baltimore Orioles Trade Lands Star Outfielder for Jackson Holliday
The Baltimore Orioles have started off the second half of the season with a 2-1 record, improving their overall record to 60-39.
Obviously, with that record, the Orioles are one of the best teams in baseball. They are a top-notch World Series contender and have a chance to improve those odds in just over a week at the MLB trade deadline.
Many expect Baltimore to be one of the busiest and most aggressive teams at the deadline. They are loaded with young talent in their farm system and have a front office ready to go all-in to pursue a championship.
There are a few needs that the Orioles should focus on ahead of the deadline. They could use a starting pitcher, a bullpen arm or two, and potentially an upgrade in the outfield.
One name that they have been connected to as a blockbuster outfield target would be Chicago White Sox star Luis Robert Jr.
Bleacher Report analyst Steve Perrault of Bleacher Report has suggested a massive blockbuster trade for Baltimore. In the deal, the Orioles would get Robert, but they would ship out No. 1 prospect Jackson Holliday.
Robert would add yet another massive bat to an already dangerous offense. He has pure power and could take the offense from great to elite. However, giving up Holliday would be a tough pill to swallow.
Back in 2023, Robert showed off a great sample size of his work. Due to only playing in 46 games this season, last year is a better mark of what he can do. He hit .264/.315/.542 to go along with 38 home runs and 80 RBI.
Those numbers show a bit of the potential that he has at the plate. He also recorded those numbers on a poor White Sox team.
Giving up Holliday would be a very dangerous move to make. Even though he struggled earlier this season when called up to the majors, Holliday has legitimate superstar potential himself.
While this is a very intriguing trade for both sides, it may not be one that the Orioles should pursue. Holliday is a player that should not be moved. It would simply be a mistake.
The allure of acquiring Robert would be tough to turn down, but Holliday is the one untouchable piece that Baltimore simply cannot move. If they can get a deal done without Holliday being included, that would be something to pursue.