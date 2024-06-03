Proposed Baltimore Orioles Trade Moves Coby Mayo for Potential Ace
The Baltimore Orioles are doing everything in their power to catch the New York Yankees in the American League East standings. Both teams going 8-2 over their last 10 games, the Yankees hold a three-game lead over the Orioles in the division.
From the look of things, they'll have to continue playing at an elite level if they want to win the division.
Searching for an opportunity for them to do just that, a move or two could be made. Baltimore lost two starters this past week as Tyler Wells and John Means will undergo elbow surgery.
This gives the front office every reason to go out and land another arm, which they likely would've already done. Contending teams are always searching for ways to improve on the mound, evidenced by Baltimore going out and trading for Corbin Burnes this past offseason.
In a new trade proposal from Zach Pressnell of FanSided, the Orioles would send Coby Mayo and Chayce McDermott to the Miami Marlins for left-handed pitcher Jesus Luzardo.
"A trade for an ace like Jesus Luzardo is going to be expensive. It'll cost a team one of their top prospects, if not two of their top ten prospects. Throw in the fact that Luzardo is under team control for 2.5 more years and the idea of trading for him becomes quite expensive."
Luzardo is viewed as someone who could be dealt due to how the Marlins have played this season. 21-39 on the season and with an interesting outlook for their future, Miami should be looking to land as many high-end prospects as they can during the deadline.
Around the league, they're viewed as a team that's going to sell.
While Luzardo might be their top trade piece, it's fair to question if moving Mayo for him would be the right decision.
Mayo, a 22-year-old, has proven in the minors that he could one day play in the big leagues. Standing 6-foot-5 and 230 pounds, he's impressed in a big way during 2024, slashing .291/.359/.605 with 13 home runs.
Luzardo has been good in his career, coming off two straight seasons with sub-3.60 ERAs. However, he dealt with a muscle strain in his throwing elbow at the beginning of the year that caused struggles.
He's impressed in recent outings, allowing just three earned runs in his last three starts.
Baltimore has all the pieces in the world to trade for anyone who becomes available. The question now sits with the front office on if it's worth it to do that.