Report: Baltimore Orioles Calling Up Top Prospect Ahead of Blue Jays Series
The Baltimore Orioles weren't able to close out their homestand against the Tampa Bay Rays with a sweep, but they were able to continue their recent dominance over AL East opponents.
That will be needed as, despite playing good baseball during May, the Orioles find themselves three games out of first place in their division as the New York Yankees continue to win and show no signs of slowing down.
As Baltimore gets ready for eight games on the road starting Monday against the Toronto Blue Jays, it sounds like they're going to call upon some new faces during this stretch.
According to Matt Weyrich of The Baltimore Sun, they are calling up top prospect Connor Norby and reliever Nick Vespi. There has been no announcement of corresponding moves following these promotions.
The biggest thing coming out of this is the elevation of Norby.
Ranked as the Orioles' No. 6 prospect in their pipeline, the 23-year-old has yet to reach the Majors despite spending these past two seasons in Triple-A where he has performed well.
Norby pick has slashed roughly .290/.365/.495 with 30 homers, 91 extra-base hits, and 128 RBI over 189 games in 2023 and 2024.
Viewed as one of their less-heralded infield prospects behind Jackson Holliday, Jordan Westburg, and now Coby Mayo, the 2021 second round has continued to improve during his time in the minors and worked his way up through Baltimore's farm system quickly.
Now, he finally will get an opportunity to showcase what he can do in the MLB.
How much of a chance he gets is to be seen as Holliday was given starts in the lineup before his struggles cut his time in The Show short after 10 games. Heston Kjerstad was called up, but was used in a limited role before getting sent back down to Triple-A to get more everyday at-bats.
If Norby is producing at the plate and looks solid on defense, there's a chance he sticks as Ramon Urias has struggled mightily this season.
The Orioles could look to use the top prospect at second base and slide Westburg over to third, the same exact thing they tried with Holliday.