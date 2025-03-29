Return of Orioles Superstar Closer Gave His Teammate Goosebumps
Throughout the spring, the Baltimore Orioles were careful not to put too much pressure on the impending return of Felix Bautista.
Coming off Tommy John surgery that caused him to miss the entire 2024 campaign, the organization made it clear they were going to be extra cautious when it came to their superstar closer, not wanting to rush him back before he was 100% ready to take the mound in a competitive game.
Bautista showed flashes of his dominance during the spring, but he also looked like he hadn't pitched to Major League hitters in over a year, and with roster decisions coming down to the wire before Opening Day, it wasn't clear whether or not he would be included.
Ultimately, the Orioles were comfortable with where he was at in his recovery, and he made the trip north of the border as part of the 26-man roster to face the Toronto Blue Jays.
He wasn't needed in either of the first two games, with Baltimore routing their division rivals in the opener before the favor was returned the next day. However, that changed in Game 3 of the series.
With a 9-5 lead over the Blue Jays after Jordan Westburg hit his second blast of the contest in the seventh inning, the Orioles made the call to Bautista in the ninth inning to shut things down.
And his return to the mound was enough to give his teammate Yennier Cano chills.
Every fan of Baltimore probably echoes that sentiment, and Bautista showed why that was the case.
While he started his outing rocky, getting called for a pitch timer violation and throwing a ball after that, he returned to make the count 2-2 after throwing consecutive 97 mph sinkers before ringing up his first batter on a splitter.
Bautista gave up a double to the next hitter -- Bo Bichette -- but he turned around and struck out Vladimir Guerrero Jr. on another splitter before ending the game with his third strikeout after walking his former teammate Anthony Santander.
In his return, Bautista had three K's with a walk and a hit given up.
It's a luxury to have him back in the bullpen for the Orioles, and he reminded everyone just how dominant he can be despite not reaching the usual triple digit fastball velocity that he possesses.