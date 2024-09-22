Rise of Gunnar Henderson Was Biggest Success for Baltimore Orioles in 2024
As the Baltimore Orioles look to finish up the season, it is looking more likely that they will be a Wild Card team in the American League.
The Orioles got off to one of the best starts in baseball this season, as they and the New York Yankees really hit the ground running this season. However, the second half of the year hasn’t been as good to Baltimore, as they have been hovering around the .500 mark.
Due to injuries and poor play, the Orioles all of a sudden looked like a completely different team from the one that took the league by storm to start the campaign. Even though winning the American League East might not be in the cards anymore, making the playoffs is still a great accomplishment.
Recently, Bradford Doolittle of ESPN spoke about the biggest success for Baltimore this season, and that was the development of their young star, Gunnar Henderson.
“Biggest success: Gunnar Henderson's sophomore season has propelled him into the stratosphere as one of the game's emergent stars. By the time the season is over, Henderson might have the best single-season bWAR figure for any Browns/Orioles player not named Cal Ripken Jr. or George Sisler. Henderson didn't turn 23 until June 29. Nevertheless, if not for some historic performances elsewhere in the AL, he'd be headed for the MVP award.”
The Orioles are certainly known for their young and talented lineup, which features some of the best prospects of the last few years. In his second campaign, Henderson has emerged as a true star in the game, and one of the best shortstops in baseball.
This year, Henderson has totaled a .282 batting average, 37 home runs, and 89 RBIs. After winning the Rookie of the Year Award last season, Henderson has taken another step forward this season, as he was named to his first All-Star team.
The 23-year-old had a 6.2 WAR in his rookie campaign, and that number has gone to elite levels this year at 8.8.
With a lot of great hitters on Baltimore, it has really been Henderson who has stood out the most so far. Even though the Orioles have been slipping in the second half of the year, the young shortstop has been doing all he can to help secure a playoff spot for his team.
At just 23 years old, the future is going to be very bright for Henderson, as he will likely be in the MVP conversation for years to come.