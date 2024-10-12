Royals Named Best Landing Spot for Baltimore Orioles Star Outfielder
The Baltimore Orioles were eliminated from the playoffs earlier than they would have liked, as the Kansas City Royals took them out in two straight games.
Even though the Orioles likely wished they had a longer playoff run in 2024, the campaign was a pretty successful one, but certainly a tale of two seasons.
As the organization heads into the offseason, they now have some major decisions to make regarding a few key players. Both Corbin Burnes and Anthony Santander will be free agents this offseason and the two will be highly sought after.
For Baltimore, it is unlikely that they will pursue both and, with a lot of talented young position players and an easier way to fill a void if Santander left, they should be prioritizing signing Burnes.
With that being said, Santander will have a lot of suitors this offseason, even if the Orioles aren’t one of them.
Recently, Joel Reuter of Bleacher Report named the Royals as the best potential landing spot for the slugger in free agency.
“The Kansas City offense was sorely lacking in consistent production outside of Bobby Witt Jr., Salvador Perez and Vinnie Pasquantino this year, and finding another middle-of-the-order slugger to alleviate some of the run-production load carried by that trio could go a long way. The 29-year-old posted a 134 OPS+ with 44 home runs and 102 RBI this season, and his 105 long balls over the past three years trail only Aaron Judge (157), Shohei Ohtani (132), Kyle Schwarber (131), Pete Alonso (120) and Matt Olson (117) among all hitters.”
The outfielder going to Kansas City would be a very interesting move for a franchise that has started to spend some money recently. The Royals have a very strong starting rotation and a superstar in Bobby Witt Jr. However, adding a player like Santander could help take their lineup to the next level.
This season, the Royals fell short in the American League Division Series to the New York Yankees, largely because their lineup was lacking pop. In 2024, the slugger totaled 44 home runs and 102 RBIs, as he would fit right in the middle of the order.
As Kansas City tries to take the next step forward and contend again next season, spending a bit on one of the best power hitters available would improve the team quite a lot. Few teams would complain about adding a 40+ home run hitter in their lineup, but this landing spot seems like one that makes a lot of sense.