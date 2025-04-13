Star Orioles Relief Pitcher Making Excellent Progress in Rehab Process
One of the most notable additions the Baltimore Orioles made this offseason was signing relief pitcher Andrew Kittredge.
The two sides agreed to a one-year, $10 million contract, making him one of the biggest steals in free agency.
Kittredge was coming off a dominant 2024 campaign with the St. Louis Cardinals in which he appeared in 74 games, threw 70.2 innings and recorded a 2.80 ERA to go along with 67 strikeouts.
He had a 148 ERA+ and his WAR of 1.6 was the second-highest in a single season of his career. Only in 2021, when he was an All-Star with the Tampa Bay Rays, did he record a higher WAR with a 2.4.
Unfortunately for the Orioles, they have not had the pleasure of deploying the veteran relief pitcher.
Kittredge felt discomfort in his knee during spring training and it was determined that he needed to undergo arthroscopic surgery to fix it.
The expectation was that he would be sidelined for multiple months recovering from the injury and subsequent surgery, but he could beat that timeline.
As shared by Jake Rill of MLB.com, the veteran righty is “way ahead of schedule,” according to manager Brandon Hyde.
He was seen throwing for what is believed to be the first time on Saturday, April 12.
The expectation is that he will return in June or July, but seeing him start his throwing program already is an encouraging sign.
Kittredge has been consistent throughout his career with a 3.44 ERA across 285.1 innings pitched. He has recorded an ERA+ above the league average of 100 in seven out of eight seasons in the MLB and is one of the more underrated relief pitchers in the game.
Getting him back will be important for this relief staff.