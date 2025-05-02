Struggling Baltimore Orioles Seek Pitching Reset Against Kansas City Royals
Through the first month of the season, the Baltimore Orioles’ pitching staff — specifically its starters — have had it rough.
Entering the start of Friday’s three-game series with the Kansas City Royals at Camden Yards, Baltimore (12-18) has the second-worst ERA in baseball at 5.47, behind only the Miami Marlins at 5.89.
The starting pitching has been decimated with injuries. Zach Eflin, Chayce McDermott, Cody Poteet and Trevor Rogers are on the 15-day injured list. Kyle Bradish, Grayson Rodriguez, Albert Suárez and Tyler Wells are on the 60-day IL.
Rogers is making a third rehab assignment in the minor leagues and could be back soon. Rogers didn’t throw well last year after his trade to the O’s. Baltimore could really use Eflin back, but it won’t happen this series.
Both the Orioles and the Royals have set their probables going into the series.
Friday’s game, set for 7:05 p.m. eastern, is a battle of right-handers as Baltimore’s Dean Kremer (2-4, 7.04) faces Kansas City’s Michael Wacha (1-3, 3.38).
Kremer has made it through at least five innings in his last three starts but has lost the last two. That included a loss to Washington on April 22 when he gave up 11 hits and five earned runs. In 30.2 innings and six starts, Kremer has struck out 20 and walked eight.
Wacha won his last start against Houston earlier this week, as he gave up four hits and no earned runs in six innings. He struck out six and walked two. In six starts and 32 innings he’s struck out 26 and walked 12.
Saturday’s game, set for 7:15 p.m., will see Baltimore start right-hander Tomoyuki Sugano (3-1, 3.00) against Kansas City left-hander Kris Bubic (2-2, 2.25).
Sugano has been a bright spot in the rotation. The 35-year-old rookie from Japan won his last start against the New York Yankees, as he gave up five hits and no earned runs in five innings. In six starts and 33 innings, he has struck out 17 and walked six. He’s only allowed 11 earned runs.
Bubic lost his last start against the Astros, giving up five hits and four earned runs in five innings. In six starts and 36 innings he has struck out 37 and walked 12. He’s only allowed nine earned runs.
Sunday’s game, set for 1:35 p.m., pits a pair of veteran right-handers against each other — Baltimore’s Kyle Gibson (0-1, 22.09) against Kansas City’s Michael Lorenzen (3-3, 3.48).
Gibson, who went 15-9 with the O’s in 2023, returned earlier this week and he was overwhelmed in his first start of the season. He gave up 11 hits and nine earned runs in 3.2 innings.
Lorenzen has won his last two games, going six innings in each contest. In six starts and 33.2 innings he struck out 28 and walked 13.