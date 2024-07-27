Inside The Orioles

Surprising Baltimore Orioles Trade Proposal Sells Slugger to AL Contenders

While the Baltimore Orioles have been considered definite buyers at the MLB trade deadline, they could also sell a bit as well.

Dylan Sanders

Jun 26, 2024; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Orioles first base Ryan Mountcastle (6) throws to first base during the eighth inning against the Cleveland Guardians at Oriole Park at Camden Yards.
Jun 26, 2024; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Orioles first base Ryan Mountcastle (6) throws to first base during the eighth inning against the Cleveland Guardians at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. / Reggie Hildred-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

The Baltimore Orioles have been considered likely to become one of the busiest buying teams at the MLB trade deadline, but that doesn't mean they won't do some selling of their own.

A few days ago, insider Jeff Passan suggested that Baltimore would be open to listening to offers for Ryan Mountcastle and Cedric Mullins.

FanSided's Zach Pressnell put together an offer that might make the Orioles curious enough to accept.

The deal would see Baltimore ship Mountcastle off to the Houston Astros for a haul of outfielder Zach Cole, right-handed pitcher Jose Fleury and shortstop Camilo Diaz.

Cole is the most intriguing prospect in this deal. He's a speedy power-hitter with a massive arm in the outfield.

The 23-year-old reached Double-A for the first time this past season and has been at least solid. He has a slashing line of .265/.368/.497.

He has the makeup of a potential 20-20 slugger, has he hit 19 homers a year ago and stole 37 bases.

His speed combined with his stellar arm could make him a viable option at any outfield spot. While the Orioles have an embarassment of riches in terms of infield prospects, Cole would potentially be the best outfielder.

Speaking of infielders, Diaz is one that won't see the majors for a while.

The 18-year-old Dominican Republic native has a career slashing line of .199/.355/.330 and has not progressed past rookie ball. His value is mostly potential-based. He's a nice-sized infield prospect at six-foot-three and 208 pounds. The best thing about his game is his bat speed as of now, per his scouting report.

Fleury, on the other hand, is another prospect that is ranked within the top-10 for Houston. He's likely going to become a reliever, but has the potential to be a backend of the rotation guy.

None of these guys are future-altering, at least as of now, but could be a nice package for a player like Mountcastle.

The 25-year-old has made himself more expendable after a disappointing couple of weeks at the plate.

So far in July, he's had a slashing line of .226/.241/.302 with just one homer and three RBI.

As mentioned earlier, Baltimore has plenty of players that could make an impact at first base, meaning they can restock their farm system a bit without losing a crucial player.

Maybe a change of scenery could wake things up for Mountcastle, but for now, the Orioles should be open to moving him at the deadline.

Published
Dylan Sanders

DYLAN SANDERS

Dylan Sanders graduated from Louisiana State University with a degree from the Manship School of Mass Communication in 2023. He was born in raised in Baton Rouge, LA but has also lived in Buffalo, NY. Though he is a recent graduate, he has been writing about sports since he was in high school, covering different sports from baseball to football. While in college, he wrote for the school paper The Reveille and for 247Sports. He was able cover championships in football, baseball and women's basketball during his time at LSU. He has also spent a few years covering the NFL draft and every day activities of the New Orleans Saints. He is a Senior Writer at Inside the Marlins and will also be found across Sports Illustrated's baseball sites as a contributing writer. You can follow him on Twitter or Instagram @dillysanders

Home/News