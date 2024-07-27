Surprising Baltimore Orioles Trade Proposal Sells Slugger to AL Contenders
The Baltimore Orioles have been considered likely to become one of the busiest buying teams at the MLB trade deadline, but that doesn't mean they won't do some selling of their own.
A few days ago, insider Jeff Passan suggested that Baltimore would be open to listening to offers for Ryan Mountcastle and Cedric Mullins.
FanSided's Zach Pressnell put together an offer that might make the Orioles curious enough to accept.
The deal would see Baltimore ship Mountcastle off to the Houston Astros for a haul of outfielder Zach Cole, right-handed pitcher Jose Fleury and shortstop Camilo Diaz.
Cole is the most intriguing prospect in this deal. He's a speedy power-hitter with a massive arm in the outfield.
The 23-year-old reached Double-A for the first time this past season and has been at least solid. He has a slashing line of .265/.368/.497.
He has the makeup of a potential 20-20 slugger, has he hit 19 homers a year ago and stole 37 bases.
His speed combined with his stellar arm could make him a viable option at any outfield spot. While the Orioles have an embarassment of riches in terms of infield prospects, Cole would potentially be the best outfielder.
Speaking of infielders, Diaz is one that won't see the majors for a while.
The 18-year-old Dominican Republic native has a career slashing line of .199/.355/.330 and has not progressed past rookie ball. His value is mostly potential-based. He's a nice-sized infield prospect at six-foot-three and 208 pounds. The best thing about his game is his bat speed as of now, per his scouting report.
Fleury, on the other hand, is another prospect that is ranked within the top-10 for Houston. He's likely going to become a reliever, but has the potential to be a backend of the rotation guy.
None of these guys are future-altering, at least as of now, but could be a nice package for a player like Mountcastle.
The 25-year-old has made himself more expendable after a disappointing couple of weeks at the plate.
So far in July, he's had a slashing line of .226/.241/.302 with just one homer and three RBI.
As mentioned earlier, Baltimore has plenty of players that could make an impact at first base, meaning they can restock their farm system a bit without losing a crucial player.
Maybe a change of scenery could wake things up for Mountcastle, but for now, the Orioles should be open to moving him at the deadline.