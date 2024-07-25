Baltimore Orioles Reportedly Open to Trade Top Prospects for Elite Pitching
With less than a week until the 2024 MLB Trade Deadline, rumors have swirled about what the Baltimore Orioles are going to do. Tied for the best record in the American League, it is clear they will be buyers.
What tier of players they will go shopping in, is currently up for debate. Are the Orioles going to the top of the market, where prices are very expensive?
They have been linked to aces Garret Crochet and Tarik Skubal. Making a splash like that is certainly within their capability as they have a lineup and farm system loaded with young talent.
While most of the talk to this point has surrounded starting pitching, a recent rumor has popped up that links Baltimore to an elite relief pitcher.
According to Andrew Fillipponi of 93.7 The Fan in Pittsburgh, the Orioles made an offer for Pittsburgh Pirates closer David Bednar. The centerpiece of the deal heading back to the Pirates would be top prospect Coby Mayo.
Mayo has been crushing the ball this season, launching 22 home runs in the minor leagues. With a dominant pitching staff but an underwhelming lineup, Pittsburgh should be in the market for MLB-ready hitters who can boost their production at the plate.
There is a lot to break down from this reported rumor. For Baltimore, it could be a sign that they are willing to unload top prospects to improve their pitching staff, in turn increasing their odds of winning the World Series.
Mayo is currently the No. 15 overall prospect in all of baseball. He is No. 3 in the Orioles’ system, behind Jackson Holliday, the No. 1 overall prospect in the sport, and Samuel Basallo, who is No. 12 overall.
A blockbuster deal between Baltimore and the Pirates makes a lot of sense on paper. Pittsburgh has arguably the most dominant starting pitcher trio in baseball with phenom rookie Paul Skenes, Mitch Keller and fellow stellar rookie Jared Jones.
Even more pitching depth exists in their minor league system, as they have the most impressive stable of young arms in baseball. But, their lack of position players is glaring, as their production at the plate is near the bottom at several positions.
That makes them an ideal fit for the Orioles when it comes to making a trade. Baltimore has an embarrassment of riches when it comes to position player depth and highly rated prospects, but needs more help with their pitching staff.
Bednar, should he actually be available, would be a massive upgrade for their bullpen. A two-time All-Star, Bednar led the majors with 39 saves in 2023. After a brutal March/April to start the season, he has returned to form as one of the most reliable late-game pitches in baseball.