Talented Young Baltimore Orioles Pitcher Reveals Reason For Velocity Decline
The Baltimore Orioles took on the Minnesota Twins in spring training action on Wednesday, and the game was another opportunity for the Orioles and their fans to see future ace Grayson Rodriguez on the mound.
The Orioles picked up a 5-2 win over the Twins, but Rodriguez did not have his best stuff in the outing. The righty lasted just 1.1 innings and allowed three hits and a run before exiting.
Rodriguez's lack of effectiveness was accompanied by a deep decline in velocity. Over the course of the 2024 campaign, Rodriguez averaged 96.1 miles per hour on his four-seam fastball.
On Wednesday, Rodriguez mustered an average of only 93.2 miles per hour on the pitch, with a notably slow low point of 89.5.
Some drop off is to be expected as pitchers ramp things up in spring training with a goal of being healthy and ready to go for the regular season, but Rodriguez's performance on Wednesday immediately raised eyebrows on social media.
Fortunately for the Orioles and their fans, it does not seem like there is any cause for alarm in terms of an injury. In speaking to Baltimore's MLB.com beat reporter Jake Rill after the game, Rodriguez explained that he simply did not have his best stuff today.
"The intent was still down," Rodriguez told Rill. "Really just trying to make sure that I'm in a good spot in my pitch build-up, my program. Obviously, coming up, we're going to start letting it eat. But right now, just trying to make sure that I'm in control."
It's a huge sigh of relief for all involved, as we've frequently seen sharp drops in velocity portend a serious arm injury, and Rodriguez is of the utmost importance to Baltimore's success this season.
The Orioles have a deep starting rotation, but Rodriguez is the organization's best bet as the ace caliber pitcher the team needs after Corbin Burnes departed to Arizona in free agency.
A high-pedigree prospect, Rodriguez made 20 starts in the 2024 campaign while posting an ERA of 3.86 and striking out 130 batters in 116.2 innings pitched.
His whiff rate and chase percentage both grade out as well above average according to Baseball Savant data, and the key to unlocking his full top-of-the-rotation potential lies in developing the consistency and command needed to hit his spots with regularity.
To maximize his elite traits, Rodriguez will have to replicate the velocity he brought with the four-seamer last year. Those radar gun readings will be something to watch the next time he takes the mound.