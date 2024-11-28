Things Baltimore Orioles Fans Should Be Thankful for This Thanksgiving
The end of the 2024 MLB season was not a positive one for the Baltimore Orioles.
After looking like legitimate World Series contenders in the first half of the season, things went awry in the second half. They played .500 baseball the last few months and issues that persisted reared their ugly head in the postseason.
Getting swept by the Kansas City Royals while scoring one run in two playoff games is brutal. Despite, that hiccup, there is still a lot for Orioles fans to be excited about this year.
Here are three things the fan base should be thankful for this year at Thanksgiving.
Gunnar Henderson
Every franchise in baseball is looking for a star player to build their roster around. It is easier said than done to find that caliber of player, but Baltimore fans can rest easier knowing that they have one.
Shortstop Gunnar Henderson is a bonafide star. A highly rated prospect, the team knew he had the potential to be good, but to reach superstardom as fast as he has, has been a pleasant surprise.
After winning the Rookie of the Year Award in 2023, he finished fourth in the MVP voting in the American League behind Aaron Judge of the New York Yankees, Bobby Witt Jr. of the Royals and Juan Soto of the Yankees.
A ROY, All-Star, MVP candidate and Silver Slugger, Henderson is the total package and the kind of player general managers dream of acquiring.
Camden Park Renovations
Baltimore has built their team to the cavernous dimensions of their home field. Range is important defensively when covering the cavernous left field, which rookie Colton Cowser did to perfection.
Cedric Mullins remains a solid option in center, as he brings a great glove to the mix as well. While defense will still be important, fans can be thankful for the walls being brought in.
Parts of left field will be brought in between 9-20 feet. The wall will be lowered from 13 feet tall to 8 feet and 6’11” in other spots. It is something that fans will love as their team could score a few more runs throughout the season as a result.
Long-Term Potential
Rooting for a team that is viewed as a legitimate contender isn’t something every fan is fortunate enough to do. A lot of franchises sell their followers on hopes and what could come down the road.
Orioles fans are spoiled in the sense that they have it both ways. The team is good enough to contend now but their window should he open for years to come.
Baltimore is loaded with young, high-upside talent. Henderson won’t turn 24 until next June. Jackson Holliday is only 20. Cowser is 24 and Heston Kjerstad is 25. The only projected starter currently on the roster whose age will start with a “3” in 2025 is Mullins.
If done correctly, they are going to be perennial contenders for the next decade after stockpiling so much young talent over the last few years.