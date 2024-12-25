Top Christmas Wishes Baltimore Orioles Should Want for Christmas
The Baltimore Orioles have been one of the busiest teams in baseball so far this winter with plenty of moves coming of late.
Over the past couple of years, the Orioles have turned into one of the most successful teams in the regular season in all of baseball.
In 2023, Baltimore was able to win the American League East, and they followed it up with 90-plus wins this past campaign.
However, with two key free agents in Corbin Burnes and Anthony Santander, they knew the team would look much different.
Right now, it seems like the Orioles will be moving on from Santander, but with the holidays approaching, there is still hope they will re-sign Burnes.
With the holidays here, these are some Christmas wishes for Baltimore.
Tyler O’Neill Stays Healthy
Due to the Orioles moving on from Santander with the addition of Tyler O’Neill, there is going to be a lot of pressure on him to perform in 2025.
Replacing their slugger is not going to be an easy task, as the switch-hitter totaled 44 home runs this past season, however, O’Neill is an appealing addition with his power and ability to hit the ball out of the ballpark with 31 home runs of his own in an injury-shortened campaign.
Staying healthy has been a struggle for O’Neill, so Orioles will be wishing for this this upcoming year.
Bring Back Their Ace
Since Baltimore has yet to bring in a star pitcher this winter, the hope has to be they believe they have a chance to bring back Burnes.
Last offseason, the Orioles pulled off the blockbuster deal to bring in the right-hander, and he certainly lived up to the hype with a a 15-9 record and 2.92 ERA.
If Baltimore hopes to compete in 2025 and beyond, they will need an ace to anchor their staff.
Since options are getting thing in that market, their biggest wish must be to bring back Burnes.
Success in the Postseason
Despite making the playoffs the last two years and racking up a ton of wins during the regular season, the Orioles have yet to win a playoff game with this young core.
While being swept in 2023 was somewhat understandable since most of the team was making their playoff debuts, this past campaign was not.
As Baltimore looks to take the next step forward as a franchise, finding success in the playoffs must be their No. 1 priority.
While wins during the regular season are great, October is when it really counts, and they should be wishing for that happening in 2025.