Top Prospect Could Make Massive Impact for Baltimore Orioles on Offense
The Baltimore Orioles are off to a really slow start in 2025, and there is a lot of concern about the direction of the team.
Due to some questionable personnel decisions this winter, the Orioles appear like a team that has taken a step back.
In addition to losing some key players, the team is also dealing with injuries to important parts of their team as well.
The starting rotation has been talked about the most with their struggles, but the lineup has also had some issues as well.
While losing Corbin Burnes received most of the attention, the loss of Anthony Santander and his 44 home runs from the year prior are also being felt.
With the lineup hanging around in the middle of the league in terms of offensive numbers, Baltimore might look to try and spark the unit.
The Orioles have one of the best farm systems in baseball to go along with some elite prospects that could be called up to help make an impact.
MLB.com contributors recently spoke about Orioles top prospect Coby Mayo being a potential impact callup for the franchise in the near future.
“He’s going to get hot and the Orioles are going to have to find a way to get his bat into the lineup, perhaps moving him around at both infield corners and DH.”
The talented infielder has been tearing it up in the minors once again this year, and it feels like just a matter of time before he is called up.
In 16 games, the 23-year-old is slashing 254/.370/.525 with four home runs and 14 RBI. These numbers closely mirror what he was able to accomplish in the minors last season, but performing in the Majors is what the team will be looking to see next from him.
While he did get a chance in 2024, the results weren’t very good for Mayo.
However, that experience might have helped benefit him in the long-run, so he will know what to expect next time.
Mayo will offer Baltimore some positional flexibility with the ability to play first base, third base, and perhaps be the designated hitter at times as well.
The important thing for the Orioles will be to make sure that he is getting consistent at-bats. A prospect of that caliber should be playing nearly every day, and the team will have to be patient with some of the ups and downs he might have. That might prove to be a challenge, but if Mayo is hitting, he will find playing time.
A callup seems inevitable for Mayo in the near future, and he could be what sparks their lackluster offense so far this year.