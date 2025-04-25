Trade Acquisition Has Been Major Bright Spot for Baltimore Orioles Bullpen
It has been a disastrous start to the season for the Baltimore Orioles, but there is still hope that they can turn things around.
Coming into the year, there were concerns about the decisions made in the offseason for a team that had just won the most games in the American League over the last two years.
Losing both Corbin Burnes and Anthony Santander was a significant blow to the franchise. Burnes was the ace of the staff and Santander led the team in home runs with 44.
That type of production isn’t easy to replace, and Baltimore didn’t accomplish it. Despite spending more money than they have in recent years, they didn’t even sign an All-Star from 2024 to replace either of those players.
These decisions have seemingly had a ripple effect on the team. Neither the starting rotation nor the lineup have lived up to expectations, with the rotation being the main concern.
Even though the rotation has been really poor, the bullpen has thankfully been good.
Tim Kelly of Bleacher Report recently wrote about the Orioles' bullpen being a strength of the team, and Seranthony Dominguez being a major bright spot.
“The 30-year-old has taken down high-leverage postseason innings in the past, and appears to once again be capable of a major workload in 2025.”
The veteran right-hander came over in a trade with the Philadelphia Phillies last summer that sent Austin Hays there in return.
In 2024, he pitched well for Baltimore, totaling a 3.97 ERA and 28 strikeouts in 22.2 innings pitched. While those results were solid, he has really taken a step forward this year.
So far in 2025, the 30-year-old has totaled a 0.00 ERA in 8.1 innings and has notched two wins as well.
Dominguez has been a major contributor to a bullpen that has been better than the rotation. Unfortunately, the team ERA for the bullpen took a bit of a hit during their embarrassing loss to the Cincinnati Reds, but they have multiple key relief pitchers who have done well.
Moving forward, there is certainly a path to turn the season around, but it has to start soon.
Obviously, the rotation has to get healthy and start performing better. Having the second-worst starter ERA, ahead of only the Colorado Rockies.
Even though it has been a slow start for the lineup, there is too much talent for the unit not to turn it around and become one of the best in the league.
However, the bullpen could be the X-factor. With pitchers like Dominguez performing well, the team can make games a lot shorter if they can get to the unit with a lead.