Veteran Slugger 'Eternally Grateful' for Baltimore Orioles Saving His Career
Ryan O'Hearn is lucky to be a member of the Baltimore Orioles, and he knows it.
After the 2022 season, O'Hearn's career was at a crossroads. He'd endured four straight rough seasons with the Kansas City Royals after showing promise as a rookie in 2018, and the Royals finally designated him for assignment at the end of the year.
Figuring nobody would want him, he was preparing to play in Japan when the Orioles took a chance on him, purchasing him from Kansas City.
He started the 2023 season with Triple-A Norfolk, but before long he was back in the Big Leagues -- this time for good.
The veteran slugger immediately revived his career with Baltimore, batting .289/.322/.480 (122 OPS+) with 14 homers, 60 RBI and 1.2 WAR in 112 games. After helping the Orioles win the AL East, he earned a two-year, $11.5 million extension.
O'Hearn remained productive in 2024, slashing .264/.334/.427 (121 OPS+) with 15 homers, 59 RBI and 2.0 WAR, helping Baltimore make the playoffs again.
The 31-year-old has kept it going and is off to a great start in 2025, serving as one of the few bright spots on an injury-riddled Orioles team that's stumbled out of the gate.
After powering Baltimore to a 6-2 win over the Cleveland Guardians with a three-run homer on Thursday, he's batting .326 with three homers and a .991 OPS, making him one of the best hitters on the team this year.
After the game, O'Hearn opened up to reporters about how much the Orioles mean to him and how thankful he is for them.
"As far as my baseball career goes, this is without a doubt the best thing that has ever happened to me," O'Hearn said. "I'm eternally grateful to the Orioles. I don't take it for granted. I love showing up for work every day."
O'Hearn's positive attitude and relentless approach is exactly what this young Baltimore team needs right now if it wants to turn things around and get back in contention. His teammates need to keep grinding and not get too down on themselves, as there's still plenty of time to right the ship.
He's been picking up the slack for them recently, but he can't carry the offense by himself.
That said, O'Hearn's appreciation is a two-way street. The Orioles taking a flyer on him was one of the best decisions they've ever made.
He's lucky to have them, but they're lucky to have him, too.