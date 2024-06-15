Veteran Starter Could be Trade Target of Baltimore Orioles at Deadline
One of the most interesting teams to watch around the trade deadline is going to be the Baltimore Orioles.
They will be in position to buy, sitting with one of the best records in baseball and having the strongest pipeline in the sport, but how aggressive they want to be remains to be seen.
Injuries to two of their starters certainly puts pressure on Mike Elias and his front office to land an impact player to help them pursue a World Series, but he also doesn't like shipping out his top prospects and could play things safe.
While both options are a possibility, there could also be a happy medium.
Jon Heyman of The New York Post thinks the Orioles could potentially target current Los Angeles Angels starter Tyler Anderson at the deadline and add the left-hander to their rotation.
The veteran has put together a great season so far with a 2.63 ERA through 13 starts, and despite still being under contract through 2025, he might not cost a whole lot to acquire based on his age and past profile.
At 34 years old, he's had a solid career, but nothing that would indicate Baltimore has to send out some of their prized prospects.
If they feel like the asking prices for other top arms who may become available is too much, then Anderson could be the option they turn to at the deadline.
He fits the profile Elias and the Orioles have targeted in the past when they've brought in veteran arms to be innings eaters at the backend of their rotation.
That's likely the role Anderson would fit into if he is acquired by Baltimore as he would be someone who could log outings during the long season and then potentially move into the bullpen when the rotation shrinks for the playoffs.
Already having Corbin Burnes, Kyle Bradish and Grayson Rodriguez gives them that ability.