Winless Postseason Drought Predicted to End for Baltimore Orioles Next Season
It has been a busy offseason for the Baltimore Orioles, but a lot of questions still remain about the future of the team.
After two straight very solid campaigns, the Orioles are going to be a much different-looking team in 2025 compared to 2024.
So far this offseason, Baltimore has lost Corbin Burnes in free agency to the Arizona Diamondbacks and has likely made the decision to move on from Anthony Santander.
As two of the best players on the team last year, these are significant losses for the Orioles, especially the loss of their ace. However, there is still a lot of talent on this team heading into the year.
MLB.com recently released one bold prediction for each team heading into 2025. For the Orioles, it was that their postseason winless drought finally ends.
“There’s too much talent on Baltimore’s roster for this team to continue to get bounced from the postseason without winning a game. The O’s will take the next step and be a legitimate World Series contender next season, especially if they keep improving their pitching staff along the way.”
While the success in the regular season has been great, Baltimore certainly wants to take the next step forward as a franchise. In 2023, it was somewhat understandable that the young core of the Orioles, most of which were making their postseason debuts didn’t perform well.
However, in 2024, they were swept in the American League Wild Card Round by the Kansas City Royals. Despite getting two good pitching performances in that series, the Orioles’ offense really let them down.
As the team heads into 2025, there are a lot of question marks still for the team after free agency. The loss of their ace can’t be understated, as they are going to need some pitchers to step up.
Furthermore, with Burnes gone, Baltimore is going to be relying heavily on their talented offense to produce. Even with the loss of Santander, this should be one of the best lineups in the league. However, some of those talented players struggled in the second half of the season, resulting in a poor record.
Despite the losses in free agency, the talent is still there for the Orioles to have a very successful season. Even with the American League East shaping up to be a competitive division with the Boston Red Sox and New York Yankees, Baltimore should still be a playoff team in 2025.
With two years of experience in the playoffs now, the time has certainly come to end the winless drought in October. However, doing so without a true ace on the staff anymore is going to be challenging.