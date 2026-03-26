How to watch the Orioles on Opening Day: TV channel, live stream and radio

Opening Day has arrived. The Baltimore Orioles will take the field against the Minnesota Twins on Thursday, with first pitch scheduled for 3:05 p.m. ET at Oriole Park at Camden Yards.

Both teams enter the 2026 campaign with a new manager. Baltimore is led by first-year skipper Craig Albernaz, while Minnesota brings back former bench coach Derek Shelton. Thursday also marks the Orioles’ regular-season debuts for right-handed sluggers Pete Alonso and Taylor Ward, who were acquired during the offseason.

Baltimore is looking to win its opener for the fourth consecutive year, while the Twins aim for their third Opening Day win in four years. Here is how to follow the game live:

How to watch Twins vs. Orioles

TV: MASN, Twins.TV

Streaming: MASN+, MLB.TV (subject to blackouts and other restrictions)

How to listen to Twins vs. Orioles

Baltimore radio: 98 Rock (97.9 FM), WBAL NewsRadio (AM 1090 and FM 101.5)

Minnesota radio: WCCO (830 AM)

Starting lineups

Orioles:

Taylor Ward, LF Gunnar Henderson, SS Pete Alonso, 1B Adley Rutschman, C Samuel Basallo, DH Tyler O’Neill, RF Colton Cowser, CF Coby Mayo, 3B Blaze Alexander, 2B

Trevor Rogers will make his first career Opening Day start. The 28-year-old left-hander won the Most Valuable Oriole Award in 2025, going 9-3 with a 1.81 ERA and 0.90 WHIP in 18 starts.

Rogers was especially dominant at Camden Yards last season, recording a 0.96 ERA and 0.70 WHIP across seven home outings.

Twins:

Austin Martin, LF Byron Buxton, CF Luke Keaschall, 2B Ryan Jeffers, C Matt Wallner, RF Josh Bell, DH Victor Caratini, 1B Royce Lewis, 3B Brooks Lee, SS

Joe Ryan will take the mound for Minnesota. The 29-year-old right-hander earned his first career All-Star nod in 2025, going 13-10 with a 3.42 ERA and a 10.2 K/9 rate across 31 outings (30 starts).

Injury report

Orioles:

• LHP Keegan Akin: 15-day IL (left groin strain)

• OF Heston Kjerstad: 10-day IL (right hamstring strain)

• RHP Andrew Kittredge: 15-day IL (right shoulder inflammation)

• 2B Jackson Holliday: 10-day IL (right hamate surgery)

• 3B Jordan Westburg: 10-day IL (partial right UCL tear)

• RHP Félix Bautista: 60-day IL (right shoulder surgery)

• RHP Colin Selby: 60-day IL (right shoulder inflammation)

Twins:

• RHP Travis Adams: 15-day IL (right elbow inflammation)

• RHP David Festa: 15-day IL (right shoulder impingement)

• RHP Pablo López: 60-day IL (right UCL tear)

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