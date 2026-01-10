Orioles predicted to sign high-risk former Red Sox pitcher

Despite all the great moves they've already made to improve their roster this offseason, it would seem that Mike Elias and the rest of the Baltimore Orioles' front office are still set on signing a frontline starting pitcher in free agency.

The top three options remaining are Framber Valdez, Ranger Suarez, and Zac Gallen, all of whom have been linked to Baltimore at some point. And while the Orioles could certainly sign one of these guys, the reality is that other teams are trying to sign them, too, and competition will likely be fierce. This means that Baltimore could end up without these three top arms and may need to get creative to bolster their rotation before Opening Day 2026.

One option to do so is through trade. And Baltimore's recent interest in Edward Cabrera before he was dealt to the Chicago Cubs shows that they're on the market. But another option is looking at a lower tier of free agent pitchers, guys who might come with more risk but also might bring intriguing upside, given their lower price.

And one such option is Lucas Giolito.

Jul 4, 2025; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Lucas Giolito (54) prepares to throw a pitch against the Washington Nationals during the first inning at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: Rafael Suanes-Imagn Images | Rafael Suanes-Imagn Images

Orioles predicted to sign Lucas Giolito in free agency

Sports Illustrated staff writers Will Laws and Nick Selbe predicted that the Orioles would sign Giolito in a January 7 article.

"If you need some convincing that the Angels have inherited the mantle of MLB’s most cursed franchise, consider Giolito’s last couple of years. After he was traded from the White Sox to the Halos at the 2023 trade deadline in an ill-conceived attempt at contention, he posted a 6.89 ERA in six starts for Los Angeles, was put on waivers and claimed by Cleveland, where he was even worse, then signed with the Red Sox in the offseason and had to undergo elbow surgery before he threw a pitch for them," the article wrote.

"Fortunately, 2025 brought some respite in the form of 26 starts with a 3.41 ERA, albeit with a sharp downturn in strikeout rate. The end product is a mid-rotation arm with a heavy dose of risk attached. "

Lucas Giolito, Painted 83mph Changeup. 🖌️🎨 pic.twitter.com/bIeBE2wKDS — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) May 1, 2025

Giolito was once a top prospect in baseball. While he has always had a ton of talent, injuries have derailed his big league career to this point. But that talent is still there, and Giolito's 2025 season in Boston showed that he's more than capable of succeeding in the AL East.

This is the sort of move that Mike Elias might be praised for by this time next year.

