Orioles could go a different route to land a frontline starter

Even if the Baltimore Orioles made no more moves to improve their roster before Opening Day 2026, fan still have to be stoked with how this offseason has gone.

The biggest move was signing slugger Pete Alonso to a five-year, $155 million deal, which brings one of baseball's premier power hitters to Camden Yards. And that's not the only upgrade Mike Elias and the Orioles' brass have made. They also traded for Taylor Ward, which adds 36 home runs from the 2025 season to their starting lineup, signed Ryan Helsley to become their new closer, and traded for the talented Shane Baz in exchange for some prospects.

Baltimore also re-signed Zach Eflin and added several other players to minor league deals that could become impactful. But if the Orioles really wanted to put the finishing touches on this offseason, they would add a frontline starter to complement the addition of Baz and to pair with Trevor Rogers at the top of the rotation.

Aug 12, 2025; West Sacramento, California, USA; Tampa Bay Rays pitcher Shane Baz (11) throws a pitch during the first inning against the Athletics at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images | Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images

There are still three ace-caliber starting pitchers on the free agency market Framber Valdez, Ranger Suarez, and Zac Gallen), all of whom have been linked to the Orioles at one point or another. However, Baltimore isn't limited to free agency if they want to improve their starting staff, which was proven by the trade for Baz.

Insider suggests Orioles have pitcher trade options available

In a January 8 article, MLB.com Orioles beat writer Jake Rill addressed whether Baltimore could execute another trade for a starting pitcher this offseason.

"So, the O’s still have the capital to land a potential trade candidate -- such as Milwaukee’s Freddy Peralta, Washington’s MacKenzie Gore or someone else -- should one become available at a fair cost," Rill wrote.

What an #OpeningDay start for MacKenzie Gore:



6 IP

1 H

0 R

0 BB

13 K pic.twitter.com/dL3GsmHrmV — MLB (@MLB) March 27, 2025

It's unclear what exactly a "fair cost" for these two pitchers might be. What's for sure is that both Peralta and Gore would be great additions to the Orioles' rotation.

The bad news is that aside from Tarik Skubal, these are probably the two most sought-after starting pitcher trade pieces this offseason, which means that plenty of teams will be interested in trading for them. It has even been reported that the New York Yankees have their eyes on both guys.

While Baltimore did give up several solid prospects to get Baz, they still have enough to trade and get a deal done. And doing so would be the cherry on top of this successful winter.

