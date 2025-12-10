Orioles talking to Nationals about potential trade for star pitcher

With starting pitching high on their offseason priority list, the Baltimore Orioles have reportedly set their sights on the trade market for a top-tier arm.

Late last night, on a hectic Day 2 of the Winter Meetings, Jon Morosi of MLB Network reported that the Orioles and Washington Nationals “have had steady communication” regarding a potential trade for Washington ace MacKenzie Gore.

The Nationals and Orioles have had steady communication about MacKenzie Gore, sources said tonight. There is no indication yet that a deal is close.



The Orioles have not completed a trade with the Nationals since the franchise moved to D.C.@MLBNetwork — Jon Morosi (@jonmorosi) December 10, 2025

Gore is one of the best arms currently available on either the free agent or trade market. Only 26 years old, he took a big step forward last season and finally began to show signs of coming into his own.

The lefty made his first All-Star Game, pitching to a 3.02 ERA and 11.3 strikeouts per nine in the first half of the season — firmly establishing himself as one of the National League’s best starters. However, he did waver in the second half, posting a 6.75 ERA and 1.70 WHIP over his final 11 starts.

Even with the late-season drop-off, Gore clearly has untapped potential and the tools to develop into a true frontline starter if everything clicks. He’s still only 26, and with team control through 2028, any club trading for him would be acquiring not just talent, but years of upside.

The Orioles being linked to Gore comes right as Will Sammon and Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reported that the Nationals are open to trading both Gore and star shortstop CJ Abrams.

6 IP

1 H

0 ER

0 BB

13 K (career-high)



An #OpeningDay masterclass for MacKenzie Gore 🔒 pic.twitter.com/hGU3av6Xnh — MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) March 27, 2025

The Nationals are under new management after hiring Paul Toboni as their new president of baseball operations, replacing longtime executive Mike Rizzo. Rizzo was the one who originally acquired Gore and Abrams in the blockbuster deal that sent Juan Soto to the San Diego Padres.

Toboni has made it clear that he wants to change the culture surrounding the Nationals and is open to moving even the club’s top players. He’s already traded their closer José A. Ferrer to the Seattle Mariners.

The Orioles’ current rotation options include Trevor Rogers, Kyle Bradish, Dean Kremer, Tyler Wells, and Cade Povich. Adding a high-upside arm like Gore who can touch 100 mph from the left side would completely change the outlook of their rotation.

The price tag for the lefty won't be cheap, of course. It would likely cost the Orioles multiple top prospects to get a deal done. But with such a young core already established at the major league level, Baltimore might be more willing than in previous years to move some of their highly regarded prospects.

Dylan Beavers is certainly a name that comes to mind. The former top-100 prospect made his debut late last season and showed promising signs. But with the Orioles acquiring Taylor Ward earlier this offseason, the outfield picture has become more crowded. That could make Beavers a realistic trade chip if the Orioles believe Gore can be a long-term piece at the top of their rotation.

Baltimore has the pieces to make a deal happen, and landing Gore would be a major statement in a star-studded division. Now it’s up to Mike Elias to decide how aggressive they want to be.

