Orioles could trade Ryan Mountcastle for rival ace

If the Baltimore Orioles are to make another trade this offseason after dealing Grayson Rodriguez to the Los Angeles Angels in exchange for slugger Taylor Ward, there's a good chance it will involve Ryan Mountcastle.

Like many Orioles hitters, Mountcastle didn't have the 2025 season he was hoping for. The 28-year-old hit .250 with a .653 OPS and 7 home runs last season, which raised alarms because Mountcastle had never produced less than a .728 OPS in his first five MLB seasons. While the hamstring injury that limited him to 89 games played was a factor in his never being able to find a rhythm, the cold, hard truth is that Mountcastle didn't perform up to par when he was capable of competing.

The Orioles are expected to have a logjam at first base next season. This is owed to the sentiment that Adley Rutschman and Samuel Basallo (both of whom are primarily catchers) will also play at first base and DH at times to keep their bats in the lineup.

And Baltimore also has Coby Mayo at that spot, who could take over the starting job next year. This is why many believe that the Orioles' best course of action is to trade Mountcastle right now, especially because he's set to become a free agent after the 2026 season.

Orioles Should Consider Ryan Mountcastle for MacKenzie Gore Trade

In a December 2 article, ESPN MLB insiders Jeff Passan and Kiley McDaniel called the Orioles a top potential trade fit for Washington National southpaw ace MacKenzie Gore, who they predicted has a 30% chance of being dealt this winter.

One day later, McDaniel was quoted in another article saying the Orioles should execute a trade for Gore, who posted a 4.17 ERA in 30 starts during the 2025 season. While he said a package of prospects like outfielder Slater de Brun and Austin Overn, plus right-handed pitchers Esteban Mejia and J.T. Quinn, could make sense for Gore, adding Mountcastle into that mix could help even the trade out and make it so Baltimore doesn't have to part with so many quality prospects.

The Nationals need an impact first baseman, and Mountcastle would immediately become their starter at the position. And the Orioles would get an ace-caliber arm to pair with Trevor Rogers, thus finalizing what has already been an active and successful offseason.

Not to mention that trading for an arm rather than signing one in free agency would save money for Baltimore to pursue another top-tier free agent.

